Chiefs, alkalolu allocated D84 million as allowances

By Tabora Bojang

The 2026 budget estimates include a proposal to spend D84 million to cater for the payment of allowances and other entitlements to alkalolu, chiefs and their badge messengers.

During the committee of supply sessions at the National Assembly yesterday, Upper Saloum NAM Alhagie Mbow raised an issue about what he called a significant reductions in the allowances of staff of the Ministry of Lands, and Regional Government, from D50 million approved for 2025 to D26 million next year.

Mbow, seeking for clarification, observed that the D50 million approved for allowances for 2025 were put under the budget for General Administration.

In response, Finance Minister Seedy Keita explained that the allowance budget for the Ministry of Lands was reduced because the payment for village heads and district chiefs have been included in the ‘Community Development Budget’ for 2026.

“The payment of chiefs and alkalolu has been moved from the main Ministry to the Community Development Budget, and that budget have been increased from D500,000 to D84 million to take care of the payment of the alkalolu, seyfolu and badge messengers,” Minister Keita stated.