spot_img
spot_img
28.8 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Chiefs, alkalolu allocated D84 million as allowances

- Advertisement -
Tabora 27

By Tabora Bojang

The 2026 budget estimates include a proposal to spend D84 million to cater for the payment of allowances and other entitlements to alkalolu, chiefs and their badge messengers. 

During the committee of supply sessions at the National Assembly yesterday, Upper Saloum NAM Alhagie Mbow raised an issue about  what he called a significant reductions in the allowances of staff of the Ministry of Lands, and Regional Government, from D50 million approved for 2025 to D26 million next year.

- Advertisement -

Mbow, seeking for clarification, observed that the D50 million approved for allowances for 2025 were put under the budget for General Administration.

In response, Finance Minister Seedy Keita explained that the allowance budget for the Ministry of Lands was reduced because the payment for village heads and district chiefs  have been included in the ‘Community Development Budget’ for 2026.

“The payment of chiefs and alkalolu has been moved from the main Ministry to the Community Development Budget, and that budget have been increased from D500,000 to D84 million to take care of the payment of the alkalolu, seyfolu and badge messengers,” Minister Keita stated.

Previous article
Lancet publishes report on climate change, health in Africa
Next article
Ba Tambadou fires back at critics as he wraps up testimony at Assembly
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions