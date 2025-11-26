Ba Tambadou fires back at critics as he wraps up testimony at Assembly

- Advertisement -

After a hectic period of pressing media and public scrutiny, culminating in a lengthy public testimony, a relieved former Attorney General Abubacarr Ba Tambadou has finally broken his silence, addressing allegations and misconceptions surrounding his role in the disposal of former President Yahya Jammeh’s assets.

In a statement delivered at the National Assembly enquiry, Tambadou again stressed his innocence stating that he had acted with integrity and transparency throughout his tenure.

Tambadou outlined the ‘facts’ surrounding the sale of Jammeh’s assets, emphasising that he had played no role in the process beyond serving as a member of a ministerial task force. “My only participation in the sale of assets was as a member of a four-person ministerial task force. I or members of my family did not buy any of the assets, be it the cattle or vehicles or landed properties,” he explained.

The former AG also addressed allegations surrounding the appointment of Receivers, Augustus Prom and Alpha Barry, stating that their appointments had been recommended by the Janneh Commission and approved by the government. “I identified Augustus Prom to the High Court as the Receiver under Section 51(4) of the anti-money laundering act,” he said. “I also identified Alpha Barry to the ministerial task force, which approved him to replace Augustus Prom as recommended by the Janneh Commission.”

Tambadou emphasised that he had acted consistently and transparently throughout his tenure, and that he had never benefited personally from the disposal of Jammeh’s assets.

“I never knew or met with Augustus Prom or Alpha Barry before I became Attorney General in 2017,” he said.

The former AG also took aim at the media, warning against the dangers of spreading misinformation and urging journalists to be mindful of their critical role in a fragile democracy.

“The biggest threat to our peace and fledgling democracy is misinformation,” he said. “I implore the media to be mindful of your critical role in a fragile democracy such as ours. Do not turn your supporters in Government against you by your actions.