CHILD PROTECTION COURTS GFF TO PROTECT MINORS IN FOOTBALL

A delegation from Child Protection Alliance (CPA) led by tNational Coordinator Lamin Fatty met the president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Kaba Bajo on Friday to discuss a possible memorandum of understanding between Child Protection Alliance and The Gambia Football Federation to provide protection for minors in football.

According to CPA this can be achieved through continuous capacity enhancement of football administrators, coaches and volunteers on safeguarding and protecting minors entrusted to them in their sporting fields.

Already according to CPA, a pilot training on safeguarding and child protection of minors in football is currently ongoing at four football clubs in The Gambia.

The training is designed and implemented by Child Protection Alliance and Fearless Youths Association of United Kingdom.

The GFF president welcomed the initiative and expressed a strong desire in formalising ties with CPA for the protection of minors in football across the country.

