Gambian international winger Modou Barrow scored delightful lob as his club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win the South Korean FA Cup with a 3-1 home victory over FC Seoul yesterday.
Barrow scored in the 11th minute of the game to put Jeonbuk ahead on their way to winning the second leg tie for a 5-3 win following a 2-2 draw in the first leg.
They now equaled Suwon Samsung Bluewings’ five FA Cup titles.
It was another productive season for them even though their hopes of a treble collapsed in the final stretch of the season. Having won the previous five league titles on the trot, Jeonbuk lost the K League to Ulsan FC and were also knocked out in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League.
GFF media
Modou Barrow wins South Korean FA Cup
