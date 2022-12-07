ChildFund Int’l gives 3 containers of school materials to MoBSE

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund International The Gambia on Thursday handed over three 40-ft containers of school materials to MoBSE at a presentation held at its country office in Kanifing.

The materials are meant to support the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in providing free and quality education to all children. The materials handed over to MoBSE are for onward distribution to schools across the country through the regional education directorates.

Speaking, Nfarama Dabo, ChildFund International The Gambia program and sponsorship director, said: “This is one of the many things that ChildFund organized here as part of their gift in kind program. The gift in kind is one arm of programming where we try as much as possible to engage different stakeholders who are unable to give us financial resources but are able to provide us with some items that we can give to children in transforming their life.”

Momodou Jeng, Director of Curriculum, Research Evaluation, and Development from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said: “I am deeply honored to be part of this handling of instructional materials from Childfund International The Gambia to MoBSE, which are meant to actually help promote the development of teaching and learning in our schools as well as the improvement of quality of education.”

The Director of Curriculum said ChildFund has been coming in various ways. “But I believe that the provision of teaching and learning materials is one big way which we can as a country, improve the quality of additional deliveries. In that way, I want to thank the county Director of ChildFund International and partners for these kind gestures”.

Musukuta Komma Bah, Country Director of ChildFund International The Gambia, said: “These textbooks are donated by ‘Books for Africa’ through ChildFund, and they cover various subjects including science, mathematics, and the English Language. They are meant for basic and secondary school children, as well as students attending college.”

She added that this is ChildFund’s second donation of books and other learning materials to school children this year, following a similar donation in July. “Our intention is for the books to reach the intended beneficiaries and for them to make the best use of them.”

She also said the educational kits totaled 13,440 were donated by Lutheran World Relief through ChildFund.

She concluded by reiterating ChildFund’s commitment to every child’s attainment of quality education, irrespective of where they may reside. “We have been providing opportunities for all children to develop reading, math, and critical life skills and will continue to do so for as long as necessary.”