China announces date for FOCAC 2024 Summit

China has announced that the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from 4-6 September 2024.

A statement from Foreign?Ministry?Spokesperson?Hua Chunying?said the theme of the summit is ‘Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.’

“Leaders of FOCAC’s African members will attend the summit at the invitation of the forum. Representatives of relevant African regional organisations and international organisations will attend relevant forum events,” Ms Hua said.

President Adama Barrow is expected to attend the Beijing summit.