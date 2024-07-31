Swedish MP says Barrow should be held accountable over comments against Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A Swedish MP of Gambian ancestry, Momodou Malcom Jallow, has urged civil society organisations, the media, and the international community to hold President Adama Barrow accountable over his ‘unpresidential’ comments against UDP leader Ousainu Darboe.

The Gambian leader’s assertions that he will rule The Gambia as long as Mr. Darboe remains alive have caused controversy and condemnations.

Reacting to the president’s comments in a Standard exclusive, MP Jallow said: “In light of this controversy, it is incumbent upon civil society organisations, the media, and the international community to hold the president accountable. It is essential for these stakeholders to continue advocating for peaceful dialogue, democratic integrity, and respect for human rights.”

He said the president’s words are more than a lapse in decorum; “they carry the potential to incite hatred and deepen divisions within Gambian society.”.

“By framing his tenure in such a personal and antagonistic manner, he risks fostering an environment of animosity and deep polarisation. This kind of rhetoric can embolden party militants and undermine efforts to promote peaceful political discourse. It is essential for leaders, especially those in positions of significant authority, to exercise restraint and uphold a standard of civility in public discourse,” he said.

Jallow said The Gambia has made significant strides towards stability and democracy in recent years, but statements like these threaten to undo much of that progress.

“The president’s declaration undermines the spirit of national unity and reconciliation that is crucial for the country’s development. Instead of fostering an inclusive political environment, it risks alienating a significant portion of the population and entrenching political discord. This can have serious implications for the nation’s stability and its future democratic prospects,” he stated.

He said Mr Barrow’s comments are shocking and could exacerbate political tensions in the nation.

“Such a statement is not only unpresidential but also profoundly disrespectful to the democratic norms and principles that underpin Gambia’s political system. The role of a president is to serve all citizens, transcending personal grudges and political rivalries. By publicly declaring an intention to remain in power until the death of a political opponent, the president has cast a shadow over the integrity of his office. This is a stark reminder of the dangers of political polarisation and the erosion of democratic values,” he said.

Mr. Darboe, he added, has been a formidable force in The Gambia’s political landscape for decades.

“His contributions to the development and democratisation of the nation are profound. As a former detainee of the Jammeh regime, Darboe’s resilience and unwavering commitment to nation-building cannot be disregarded. His leadership in the UDP has been instrumental in shaping the current political dispensation, inspiring countless numbers of Gambians, thus cementing his place as a central figure in the nation’s history,” he added.

Jallow said it is imperative that the president reflect on the gravity of his remarks and take immediate steps to rectify the situation.

“This includes issuing a public apology and reaffirming his commitment to democratic values and the rule of law,” he stated.

He said the Gambian people deserve a leader who respects the principles of democracy, human rights, and the sanctity of political debate.

“While I hold certain critical views regarding the policies and approaches of the UDP, it is essential to separate policy disagreements from the respect owed to political leaders. Healthy criticism and democratic discourse are fundamental to progress, but they must be conducted within the bounds of respect and civility. Every political leader in the Gambia, regardless of their party affiliation, deserves to be treated with dignity,” Jallow added.

He said the president’s statement was not just an unfortunate lapse in judgement but a glaring departure from the norms of responsible governance.

“It serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of democratic institutions and the ongoing challenges faced by many nations striving for democratic consolidation. For The Gambia to move forward, it is crucial that its leaders rise above petty rivalries and work towards a future defined by mutual respect, inclusivity, and democracy. The people of The Gambia deserve nothing less. Let us work together to ensure that the path to democracy is protected and that the spirit of unity and justice prevails,” he concluded.