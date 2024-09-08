China pledges D2bln to Gambia’s dev’t, State House hospital

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

President Xi Jinping has said China will offer 200 million RMB, which is nearly D2 billion, to support The Gambia’s development efforts, a statement from State House revealed.

The over $28 million financial support to the Barrow government will go into agreed projects in the country.

President Xi made this announcement as he met President Barrow on the sidelines of the FOCAC summit in Beijing.

As a major outcome of the bilateral meeting, China will also build a hospital for the State House of The Gambia.

The country will equally enjoy zero tariffs on Gambian goods exported to the Chinese market, which was previously 98% in 2023.

The statement from State House continues: “During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the FOCAC Summit, President Adama Barrow expressed gratitude for China’s commitment to supporting his government’s development agenda. The Gambian leader also reaffirmed The Gambia’s support for China’s Global Initiative and One China policy.

President Barrow called for support in the digital economy and rural connectivity, emphasising that the partnership presents a golden opportunity to address global challenges such as peace and prosperity for a shared future.

He commended President Xi for the grants that made it possible to build roads and bridges in the Upper River and the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre. This made it possible to host the 15th OIC Summit. He further appreciated President Xi’s gesture of sending a Special Envoy to attend the OIC Banjul Summit.”

President Xi commended The Gambia’s support of China’s global initiatives and reunification agenda.