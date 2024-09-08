INTV/UN Secretary-General: China’s key lessons on poverty reduction, sustainable development#WorldInsight

- Advertisement -

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, or FOCAC, has kicked off in Beijing. One of those attending the forum is UN Secretary-General António Guterres. In an exclusive interview with CGTN’s Tian Wei, he talked about how China was able to end absolute poverty. China’s record of easing mass poverty coupled with its tech prowess are a beacon for other developing countries. And, China has made huge efforts in cutting carbon emissions toward green and sustainable development. These are fundamental objectives in China’s cooperation with African countries. #ChinaAfrica #FOCAC2024