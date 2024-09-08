25.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Video

INTV/UN Secretary-General: China’s key lessons on poverty reduction, sustainable development#WorldInsight

25
- Advertisement -

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, or FOCAC, has kicked off in Beijing. One of those attending the forum is UN Secretary-General António Guterres. In an exclusive interview with CGTN’s Tian Wei, he talked about how China was able to end absolute poverty. China’s record of easing mass poverty coupled with its tech prowess are a beacon for other developing countries. And, China has made huge efforts in cutting carbon emissions toward green and sustainable development. These are fundamental objectives in China’s cooperation with African countries. #ChinaAfrica #FOCAC2024

Previous article
China pledges D2bln to Gambia’s dev’t, State House hospital
Next article
PKG/Look behind the scenes: Up close with UNSG Guterres#WorldInsight
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions