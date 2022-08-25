Climate change secretariat hosts sessions to explore innovative delivery mechanisms for enhanced resilience  

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Climate Change Secretariat with support from the Long Term Strategies (LTS) National Coordinator on Wednesday hosted an interactive session to explore the innovative delivery mechanisms for enhanced resilience convened under the LDC initiative for effective adaptation and resilience held at Ocean Bay hotel in Bakau.

The LDC group recognized that the business-as-usual approaches to climate change are not working, thus the need for long-term cross-sectoral and multi-level responses.

At the end of the workshop, a range of suitable delivery mechanisms would be clearly identified for inclusion in the relevant chapter of the LTS.

In an effort to put the long-term goals of the parish agreement into practice, countries are invited to formulate and communicate “long-term, low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDs), also referred to as long-term strategies (LTS). these are visionary plans for achieving low-carbon, climate-resilient societies out to 2050.

Speaking, Momodou Wuri Jallow, adviser to the minister of environment and LIFE_AR Consultant at MECCNAR, said LIFE-AR means least developed countries initiative for effective resilience and adaption, this is an initiative but not a project that is coin mainly to enhance the LSCs delivery of climate responses all over the world.

Juldeh Ceesay, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance, said: “The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has made a significant effort in terms of supporting increased resilience. As most of you are aware, the ministry began the process of developing a medium-term green recovery focused national development plan to assist the country in overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. This is due to the government’s desire and foresight in putting in place of whole of government approach to addressing the countries climate calamity.”

Ceesay said given the country’s increasing vulnerability to climate change, the ministry has successfully advocated for the integration of climate change into the countries’ policies and strategies, in order to better support the needs and priorities of vulnerable communities. This new plan will form a component of the upcoming long-term national development framework vision 2050 whose timeframe is aligned with and takes into account the LTS.

She noted that there is still room for improvement in items of exploring effective delivery mechanisms for increased resilience. “As a result, we must take advantage of the provision in the national climate change policy that established the Gambia climate change fund, which is capable of drawing down and pooling multiple sources of international and national finance and is intended to channel 50% of its resources to the local level. furthermore, we must work towards the creation of a climate change budget code to ensure that domestic resources are allocated to climate action and there are all of the government approaches to addressing the climate crisis.”

She added that given the importance of these two elements in increasing resource mobilization and contributing to an effective financial delivery mechanism, the two ministries must ensure that the Gambia climate change fund and the climate change budget code are implemented as these policy documents are put into action.

Habib Jarra, Permanent Secretary Office of the President, “I think this workshop is one of the important activities within the framework of developing the LTS strategies”.

PS Jarra urged all participants to contribute meaningfully to ensure that the outcome of this workshop is a fruitful one and is going to go a long way in contributing toward the development of the main strategies document of the Gambia.

Aliue Nije, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resource, said the LTS would translate the strategic priorities of The Gambias 2050 climate vision into more contrate actions, policies, programs and initiative. it focuses on The Gambia’s key greenhouse gas emitting sectors, energy, agriculture, LULUCF, transport and waste management.

“There is a whole section in the LTS on LIFE-AR and the outcome of today’s deliberations will be key in the making it relevant for The Gambia. therefore, i urged you all to concentrate and participant fruitfully to grasp key issues of the initiative.”

Ebrima Jawara, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Finance and Administration, MECCNAR and LTS National Coordinator, said the Gambia is one of the 6 frontrunner countries piloting the initiative.