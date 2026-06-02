COACH MCKINSTRY GETS 2 YEARS CONTRACT EXTENSION 

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Gambia coach Jonathan McKinstry has been handed a two -year extension on his contract following the expiry of his initial deal, last month.

He was first appointed on June 1, 2024 after the departure of Belgian Tom Sainfiet.

The Northern Ireland technician would now continue to guide the Gambia national team until 2028.

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According to sources at both the Ministry of Sports and the Gambia Football Federation, the contract was finalised last week and is currently at signature stage by the relevant stakeholders and the coach himself.

McKinstry’s immediate task would be to qualify the Gambia to a third Afcon finals, the qualifiers for which begins in September. The Gambia is placed in Group C with Ivory Coast, Ghana and Somalia.