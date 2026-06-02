Senegal World Cup roster: Complete 26-man team

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Senegal will bring an experienced side to the 2026 World Cup, led by some of the country’s all-time greats.

Familiar names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mané will once again be front and center for the Lions of Teranga, who have been drawn into Group I along with France, Norway and Iraq.

Senegal reached the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup and will once again be aiming to advance out of the group stage this time around.

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Here is the squad head coach Pape Thiaw will bring to North America this summer.