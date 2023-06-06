Comium Hosts Appreciation Dinner for its Employees at TAMALA Beach Resort

As a gesture of appreciation, Comium organized a dinner party for its employees in the presence of Founder and Chairman of Monty Mobile, Mountasser Hachem. The dinner took place on May 11, 2023 at TAMALA beach Resort, in The Gambia to create a sense of unity among Comium’s family, enhance the culture, while also thanking the hard work and dedication of the employees helping the company uplift their network and their range of offerings in service of human communication.



Mountasser was excited to celebrate with Comium’s team and get to know them in person, “We want to ensure that our employees feel valued and cared for. To me, establishing loyalty and trust starts with our employees, and then extends to our subscribers. This dinner party is just one way of showing our gratitude for their contribution to the company’s success,” said Mr. Hachem.