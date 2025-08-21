Commendable steps against reckless drifting

- Advertisement -

The sentencing of members of the so-called Outlawz gang should serve as both a deterrent to others and a sign that the fight against reckless drifting is beginning to bear fruit. The police and the courts deserve commendation for the vigilance and firmness with which they have handled these repeat offenders.

For far too long, drifting has been glorified as a thrill for the young and restless, but in reality it is nothing more than a reckless menace that endangers the lives of innocent people and puts the stability of our communities at risk.

The police, in particular, have shown commendable consistency in pursuing these individuals, arresting them when they brazenly engage in drifting, and ensuring that cases are forwarded to the courts. This persistence demonstrates an understanding that law enforcement is not only about punishing wrongdoing but also about preventing tragedies before they occur.

Every reckless manoeuvre on our roads has the potential to end in a fatal accident, and every leniency given to drifters emboldens them to continue. By refusing to allow these young men to terrorise our roads, the police are sending a clear message: public safety will not be compromised.

The courts too must be recognised for their role. By imposing sentences on the Outlawz for a second time, the judiciary has underlined the principle that no one is above the law and that repeated misconduct will not be tolerated.

This consistency reinforces public trust in the justice system. It shows that even those who claim to be untouchable—organising themselves in groups and glamorising their defiance—can and will be held accountable.

But this should only be the beginning. The government, the police, and the courts must continue to tighten the net around reckless drivers. Stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, heavier penalties for repeat offenders, and public education campaigns targeting young people will go a long way in stamping out this culture of lawlessness. Communities must also support the police by reporting incidents of drifting whenever they occur, rather than treating them as mere entertainment.

The sentencing of the Outlawz should be celebrated as a victory for law and order, but it should also serve as a reminder that much work remains to be done. This is moreso because a particular case is rumoured to be put aside by the police for lack of a medical certificate on the victim. Critics say that it is because the parents of the culprit are rich.

We commend the police and the courts for their firmness and urge them to remain steadfast and not appear to be selective in their dispensation of justice. In the end, protecting lives and preserving the peace of our communities must always come first.