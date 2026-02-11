Commending government for rural electrification

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow’s recent inauguration of a new electricity grid extension marks a significant step in The Gambia’s long journey toward universal access to power. With 719 communities now connected nationwide, thousands of Gambians, especially in rural areas that have long lacked reliable energy, are finally seeing the benefits of modern electricity.

Access to electricity is far more than flipping a switch; it is a gateway to improved education, health, economic opportunity, and dignity for families across the country. For decades, many communities struggled with studying by candlelight, poor health facility services, and limited opportunities for small enterprises. Expanding energy access begins to change that reality, enhancing daily life and economic resilience.

President Barrow has set an ambitious goal of achieving universal access — approaching 90% or more by the end of 2026. This aligns with global commitments such as Sustainable Development Goal 7, which calls for affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

The government’s efforts, supported by international partners including the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the EU and Ecowas, have brought us closer to that target.

However, significant work remains. To truly achieve universal access, the country must strengthen and maintain infrastructure to reduce outages and ensure reliability, especially in remote areas.

Scaling renewable energy, such as solar, which offers sustainable and lower-cost power, particularly in regions where extending grid lines is difficult. The participation of private sector to bring innovative solutions, investment, and competition into the energy sector must be encouraged.

The Gambia has made real progress. Now, sustained commitment and smart policy will determine whether every Gambian can truly enjoy the light of opportunity.

The Barrow-led government should be commended for the efforts to provide electricity to all Gambians.