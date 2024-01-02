Conclusion of 39th National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya

- Advertisement -

Press release

By the grace of Allah the Almighty, the 39th National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya, The Gambia, concluded on Sunday, 24th December 2023. The three-day convention, held at Nusrat Senior Secondary School, commenced on Friday, 22nd December, drawing young men aged 15 to 40. The event aimed to uplift moral and spiritual values of members and an opportunity to gather and to learn from one another and develop a sense of brotherhood and fraternity.

This year’s convention welcomed 548 participants from across the country, engaging in various activities such as motivational and faith-inspiring speeches, academic competitions on Religious Knowledge, and sporting events. Noteworthy is the dedication of 11 participants who walked over 150 kilometers from Farafenni to Nusrat Senior Secondary School to attend this significant event.

The theme for this year’s Ijtema was “Khilafat: The Solution to World Peace,” emphasizing the pivotal role of Khilafat in achieving global peace. The objective was to highlight the significance of effective and efficient leadership in attaining world peace and absolute justice, achievable only through a divinely appointed Khalifa guided by Allah to lead mankind through peace and universal freedom. Various speakers addressed topics in connection to the theme of the event such as the concept of peace in Islam, obedience to the institution of Khilafat, and Khilafat as the solution to world peace.

In his address, Sadr Sahib Brother Saikou Jammeh, the current president of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya the Gambia, emphasized the importance of the gathering and the duty of the youth towards Allah and expressing gratitude for the blessing of witnessing another National Ijtema. He said;

“Dear brothers, today, we express our profound gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting us the privilege to gather here and witness another National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya, The Gambia. It is undoubtedly a tremendous blessing and favor from Allah upon all of us. During these days of congregation, let us intensify our prayers, worship, remembrance, and supplications to Allah Almighty. As youths and active members of society, we should maintain a spirit of gratitude for the abundant blessings and favors bestowed upon us by Allah Almighty.”

Brother Saikou Jammeh, further acknowledged the challenges faced by the world and encouraged the youth to be vigilant and ready to make sacrifices in the cause of Allah and Islam. He advised; “In today’s world, challenges are prevalent, and as young individuals, we are significantly impacted by these challenges. Therefore, we must remain vigilant and prepared to make sacrifices for the sake of Allah Almighty and the religion of Islam. As youth, various distractions often steer us away from our primary life purposes and objectives. These challenges should not be underestimated; instead, we must be prepared to face and overcome them both individually and collectively.”

During the concluding sessions, The Naib Amir and Missionary In-charge of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, The Gambia, delivered advice on behalf of the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, The Gambia, Respected Baba F. Trawally. He stressed the importance of preaching peace and explained;

“As young men of this country, you should be ambassadors of peace just like our dear and beloved Master, the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha (Peace and blessing of Allah be upon him)”. Highlighting Khilafat’s crucial role in attaining world peace, Naib Amir Sahib stated: “Today as the situation of world peace and the chances of its attainment is even slimmer than ever before, we need a voice that unite the world and draw its attention to the obligation than we owe not “. The event concluded with the presentation of prizes to winners of academic and sporting competitions.

In conclusion, we pray for all to become ambassadors of peace, following the example of our Master the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessing of Allah be upon him). We continued to prayed for peace and tranquility in our country the Gambia and the world at large, with the hope that the divinely established Khilafat would be recognized and bring an end to conflicts and human sufferings the world is experiencing today.