COUNT DOWN TO GAMBIA ANTI-DOPING MINISTERIAL MEETING

The National Organising Committee NOC in charge of preparing the country’s hosting of a ministerial conference on anti – doping met last week to give update on the state of preparations.

Ministers and experts from the sub region alongside international anti-doping officials will arrive in Banjul for the meeting, holding on 21 January.

The NOC meeting accessed progress made in the preparations as well as and strategise on the remaining key elements to ensure a successful event. The subcommittees presented updates on their activities while budget reviews were also conducted, and future plans discussed.

The Banjul meeting is themed; “Enhancing Africa’s Sports Governance: Fostering Inter-Regional Cooperation and Convergence for Sport Values, Ethics, and Integrity”. The meeting will unite ministers and stakeholders from across the continent to tackle doping in sports. The meeting is backed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with Deputy Permanent Secretary Technical, Mr Musa Mbye, chairing the session.

“The Ministry remains dedicated to ensuring the success of this significant gathering, aiming to strengthen sports governance and integrity across Africa,” a statement from MoYS said on the event.