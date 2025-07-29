Counter-Protests threaten to derail democratic progress

- Advertisement -

The announcement by a state minister that the National People’s Party (NPP) will organise a counter-protest in response to the recent GALA-led demonstration against corruption is both troubling and revealing. It reflects a dangerous trend in Gambian politics—where legitimate civic engagement is met not with dialogue or reform, but with political defensiveness and confrontation.

The GALA protest, largely driven by youth and civil society organisations, was a clear, peaceful stand against a deepening culture of corruption. It was not an attack on any particular party, but rather a call for accountability and good governance. In a healthy democracy, such expressions of public dissatisfaction should be welcomed, reflected upon, and acted upon—not neutralised through rival mobilisations.

The suggestion of a counter-protest by a ruling party risks escalating tensions in a country that still bears the scars of political instability. Instead of listening to the message of the protestors, the government seems to be more interested in defending its image. This attitude reflects a worrying intolerance for dissent and a failure to appreciate the role of protest in a functioning democracy.

Protests, especially those rooted in public interest and social justice, serve as important barometers of national sentiment. Rather than viewing GALA’s action as a threat, the government should treat it as an opportunity to rebuild trust and demonstrate a genuine commitment to rooting out corruption. Resorting to counter-protests only inflames division, encourages party loyalists to clash with activists, and undermines the very institutions the state claims to protect.

If the ruling party truly wishes to engage the public, it should do so through town hall meetings, open forums, and anti-corruption initiatives—not street face-offs. The streets must not become battlegrounds for partisan showdowns.

Ultimately, Gambians deserve a government that listens, not one that reacts defensively. The youths have spoken. It is now up to those in power to respond with leadership, not retaliation. The choice between dialogue and division will shape our democracy for years to come. Let us hope they choose wisely.