Court rejects motion banning CEO from entering KMC premises

By Binta A Bah

The high court in the Banjul has refused to grant a motion seeking to control CEO Sainabou Sonko-Martin and four other officials from entering the Kanifing Municipal Council premises.

The lawyer representing the council, Yassin Senghor, filed an interlocutory injunction to restrain Sainabou, Dr Alieu Keita, director finance, Bakary Jawo director of compliance, Mam Kaba Bass, supervisor & debt collector and Baboucarr Sanyang, assistant rates manger in August 2021 from entering the KMC premises pending the outcome of the substantive suit.

However, the judge, Justice Bakre in his ruling held that the defendants are public servants and cannot be restrained by virtue of the State Proceeding Act saying he is convinced that the defendants are officials of the state and protected by the provision of the same Act.

“It is in view of this fact that this court refuses to grant application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the 1st to 5th defendants from entering or doing anything on the premises of the plaintiff pending the determination of the substantive case,” the judge said.

Prior to his ruling, another high court judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh in August 2021 granted an order restraining the 1st to 5th defendants from reporting to work pending the determination of the motion of notice. In the substantive case, a D20 million suit is being brought against the five defendants, the Inspector General of Police, the Ministry of Lands, Regional government and religious Affairs and the Attorney General.