Crisis in the executive branch: Assessing the impact of the president–prime minister dispute on Senegal’s stability

- Advertisement -

By Andrew Sylva

For decades, Senegal has been celebrated as one of Africa’s most resilient democracies—an example of peaceful transitions, institutional maturity, and political tolerance. But in recent times, unsettling tremors have shaken the very foundations of this reputation. The once-unbreakable political partnership between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his powerful Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, appears to be cracking under the weight of competing visions, ideological differences, and a deepening struggle for political supremacy.

What began as a strategic alliance that propelled both men to power has now become a tense power contest that threatens Senegal’s democratic stability. As one prominent Senegalese commentator recently observed, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. And if the house is the presidency, the fall is felt by the entire nation.”

- Advertisement -

The first public crack: The removal of Isatou Badgie

The calm façade of unity began to crumble on 11 November 2025, when President Faye dismissed Isatou Badgie, a close ally of Sonko, from a strategic government position. What appeared to be a routine administrative decision was interpreted by Sonko’s loyalists as a deliberate political provocation. Sonko himself reportedly viewed the dismissal as “an affront to the spirit and letter of our shared mandate,” according to sources close to the Prime Minister’s office.

From that moment, Senegal entered uncharted waters—one where the two most powerful men in the country were no longer rowing the same boat in the same direction.

Competing centers of power: Who leads the coalition?

Under normal circumstances, political coalitions survive on clarity of leadership. But in this case, ambiguity is driving division.

- Advertisement -

Both men rose to national prominence on the back of a broad reformist coalition. Yet today, statements emerging from their camps suggest growing disagreement on who actually leads that coalition—and whose vision should prevail.

Sonko’s camp insists that the Prime Minister remains “the ideological soul of the movement.” Faye’s supporters counter that “the President is the constitutional head of the coalition and the nation.” These competing claims have created a dangerous political vacuum that is gradually being filled with mutual suspicion.

As one civil society leader put it, “Senegal cannot afford two captains steering in opposite directions. The ship of state is too precious to risk on personal or ideological battles.”

Two visions, one country: The France question

At the heart of the escalating dispute lies one major ideological fault line: Senegal’s future relationship with France.

Faye favors a redefined and recalibrated partnership—one built on mutual respect, economic pragmatism, and modern diplomacy. Sonko, on the other hand, advocates for a revolutionary and total break from France, which he sees as a symbol of neocolonial entanglement.

This ideological divergence has become a rallying point for their supporters, amplifying tension in the executive branch.

One political analyst summarised the situation sharply: “The President wants to renovate the historical bridge linking Senegal to France.

The Prime Minister wants to burn it and rebuild an entirely new one. This is not mere difference; this is a fundamental contradiction.”

It is this contradiction that increasingly makes cooperation between the two men difficult—and perhaps unsustainable.

Governance by division: The danger of parallel authority

Senegal now faces a governance challenge rarely seen in African democracies: two powerful leaders sharing executive authority but pulling in different directions.

Ministers are torn between loyalty to the President and gratitude to the Prime Minister who helped bring them to national prominence. Civil servants quietly complain about contradictory policy signals. Foreign partners are confused over whose voice represents Senegal’s long-term stance.

A senior diplomat in Dakar, speaking anonymously, expressed concern that “Senegal is beginning to show the classic symptoms of a divided executive. When decisions are taken in one office and countermanded in instability becomes inevitable.”

This duality of power—once considered Senegal’s democratic strength—is now threatening to become its greatest vulnerability.

Opportunity for the opposition: The “Shadow Government” watches closely

While the ruling coalition grapples with internal fractures, the opposition—often referred to as the “shadow government”—is watching closely, studying every misstep, and preparing to exploit any political opening.

One opposition strategist declared confidently, “They are busy fighting each other. We are busy organising. Nature abhors a vacuum—and so does politics.”

This opportunistic positioning could reshape the country’s political landscape, especially if the rift widens and public confidence in the ruling duo continues to decline.

Implications for Senegal’s stability

Senegal’s stability has never depended solely on strong institutions; it has also relied on political consensus, elite cooperation, and a shared respect for democratic norms. When this delicate balance is threatened, the repercussions can be far-reaching:

1. Economic uncertainty

Markets respond poorly to political unpredictability. Foreign investors are already expressing caution, fearing sudden policy shifts depending on which leader’s ideology gains ground.

2. Public disillusionment

Many Senegalese citizens, especially the youth who formed the backbone of the coalition’s victory, feel betrayed by the emerging discord. As one student leader lamented, “We voted for change, not conflict.”

3. Democratic erosion

If unchecked, executive division could undermine governance, weaken institutions, and erode the democratic culture Senegal has nurtured since independence.

4. Regional ripple effects

Senegal has long served as a stabilising influence in West Africa. A prolonged executive crisis could embolden destabilising forces across the region.

A call for leadership, dialogue, and statesmanship

The moment now calls for genuine statesmanship—especially from the two men entrusted with leading Senegal toward a new era of social justice, economic transformation, and political renewal.

President Faye must recall that leadership requires not only authority but also the ability to manage alliances and accommodate divergent views. Sonko must also recognise that revolutionary zeal must sometimes give way to pragmatic compromise for the greater good.

A respected religious leader in Touba captured the national mood with poignant clarity: “A nation is like a wall. When cracks appear, wise leaders repair them—not widen them.”

This is the task before Faye and Sonko. Their supporters, the ruling coalition, and indeed the entire nation await their next steps.

Beyond Senegal’s borders, this unfolding face-off carries profound implications for African democracy as a whole. At a time when the continent is grappling with military coups, constitutional manipulations, and declining public trust in democratic institutions, the rift between President Faye and Prime Minister Sonko sends a troubling message about the fragility of political partnerships built on reformist energy but lacking long-term cohesion. Senegal had long been held up as “the lighthouse of democratic endurance in West Africa,” and any instability within its executive branch risks dimming that light for countries that look to Dakar as a model. If one of Africa’s strongest democracies can be shaken by internal executive conflicts, it reinforces the argument of anti-democratic actors who claim that civilian governments are inherently unstable. Thus, the Faye–Sonko dispute is not merely a national crisis—it is a continental caution, underscoring the urgent need for African democracies to strengthen coalition management, institutional checks, and conflict-resolution mechanisms at the highest levels of leadership.

Conclusion: The cost of a divided executive

Senegal cannot afford this rift. Not now, not when hopes were highest and the promise of democratic renewal felt so close. The partnership that once inspired Africa must not turn into a cautionary tale.

The President and the Prime Minister owe it to history, to their supporters, and to future generations to bridge their differences and restore unity at the apex of government.

For in the end, a house divided against itself will surely fall—and Senegal, a proud nation admired across the continent, deserves better.