Caf allows more than 23 players on squad lists for Afcon 2025

Good news for the national teams set to take part in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco: they will be allowed to register more than 23 players on their squad lists.

Just as in 2024, Caf will permit qualified teams for Afcon 2025 to submit a final squad list of up to 27 players. While this expansion does not alter the matchday squad rule—which remains capped at 23 players—it provides a rare level of flexibility for a major continental tournament.

Caf will only cover expenses for 23 players, while the additional four will be the responsibility of the respective federations, as confirmed by South African journalist Velile Mnyandu, who broke the news. This option is a real relief for head coaches, who often face last-minute uncertainties, injuries, and selection dilemmas.

Afcon 2025, which will be played right in the middle of the European season and amid a hectic fixture schedule for many key players, is set to benefit from this increased squad depth.

