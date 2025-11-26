Gambia unveils team for African Youth Games

- Advertisement -
The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC has unveiled the names of the 14 athletes going to compete in four disciplines at the 2025 African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola .
The Games take place from December 10-20.
Track and field
1. Buba Bayo
2. Abdoulie Saidy
3. Modou Lamin Touray
4. Madiba Jatta
5. Rohey Camara\
6. Fatoumatta Koteh
7. Maimuna Mendy
8. Adama Njie
9. Musa Kujabi
10. Abdou Wadda
Badminton
11. Andrew Correa
Beach volleyball
12. Abdallah Bah
13. Omar Bojang
Judo
14. Alima Jobe
The delegation will be led by the GNOC Chef de Mission,Salifu Touray, president of Gambia Tug-of-War Association.