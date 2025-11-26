BRIGHTON’S QUIET RESURGENCE As Welbeck and Minteh make noise

- Advertisement -

Brighton & Hove Albion have quietly pieced together an impressive run and sit sixth in the Premier League table. Two of their assets are standing out as value picks on FPL: Danny Welbeck (£6.6m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m).

Welbeck

Welbeck has seven goals for the season, making him the fourth-highest scoring forward in FPL (53 points). This is a remarkable return from a player still overlooked by most fantasy managers.

He looks nailed on to start, and should be first choice for penalties. Brighton are an attacking side and Welbeck will get plenty more goals this season if he stays fit. His pricing further enhances his appeal: he’s cheaper than other mid-range forwards and has been getting plenty of minutes this season.

He’s the type of ‘set-and-forget’ value forward who can quietly deliver across multiple game weeks.

Minteh

Minteh, meanwhile, has been the creative heartbeat of this Brighton team. With seven assists and a goal, he’s been racking up attacking returns without attracting much FPL attention. He also sits as the joint third-highest scoring midfielder in the game (61 points, tied with Eze).

Most promisingly of all, Minteh has started every single game this season — a rarity for a Brighton midfielder. He seems to have earned the trust of head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

He passes the eye test, too: energetic, direct, and involved in almost every attack. At his price, he offers brilliant value and Brighton’s upcoming fixtures do not get much better. Their next eight games include Nottingham Forest (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham United (H), Sunderland (H), West Ham (A) and Burnley (H).

This makes Welbeck and Minteh excellent options to bring in now. Whether you need a forward or a midfielder, Brighton offer great price points and reliable minutes.

The Athletic