NGBV urges increased support services for survivors of gender-based violence

By Olimatou Coker

The National Coordinator of the Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV), Fallu Sowe, has issued a urgent appeal to the government and relevant stakeholders to invest more in services through the one-stop centre initiative to provide holistic support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Sowe made the call in a statement marking the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025.

The theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism, “UNITE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls,” highlights the growing concern of digital violence against women and girls in The Gambia.

Sowe acknowledged the progress made by The Gambia in improving policy and legal frameworks to protect women and girls, but emphasised that more needs to be done to address the increasing incidents of violence.

“Relevant government institutions must effectively enforce laws to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and stakeholders should engage in initiatives that change attitudes, behaviors, and practices promoting violence against women.”

He said the government and partners should invest more in one-stop centers to provide comprehensive services for survivors.

“A law should be enacted to prohibit, criminalise, and punish individuals engaging in digital violence.”

Sowe remembered the women and girls who have lost their lives due to violence, including a 14-year-old girl who died in childbirth after alleged rape and two baby girls who died from FGM.

“To the many survivors still suffering, you are not alone. Continue to fight, not only for yourself but for future generations. Your survival story will inspire many to resist and reject violence,” he said.

According to the Demographic Health Survey (GBoS 2019-2020), 40% of ever-married women in The Gambia have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence by their partners. The NGBV condemns all forms of violence against women and girls, including digital violence and harmful traditional practices like FGM and child marriage.

“The NGBV stands in solidarity with survivors, recognizing their strength and resilience, and pledges to continue supporting them in the fight to eradicate gender-based violence in The Gambia.”