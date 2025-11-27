Gambia attends children’s parliament forum in Rabat

- Advertisement -

The Gambia proudly joins ministers of gender and family, speakers and deputy speakers of parliaments, and children’s parliaments from across African at the African Forum of the Children’s Parliament in Rabat, Morocco.

The gathering is held under the presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem.

For over 30 years, the National Observatory for Children’s Rights (ONDE) has embodied Morocco’s deep commitment to the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

ONDE continues to strengthen national policies, coordinate state and civil-society actors, and ensure the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child — ratified by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

This year’s Forum reflects His Majesty’s vision for an Africa rooted in solidarity, shared development, and the dignity of its children, with a strong focus on elevating the voices of young parliamentarians and advancing continent-wide child-protection agendas.

The Honourable Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare delivered a powerful address, reaffirming The Gambia’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of every child. She outlined The Gambia’s progress—from legal reforms and strengthened child-protection structures to enhanced coordination mechanisms, digital-safety policies, and the defence of the ban on FGM/C—calling for renewed African unity in protecting children everywhere.

She stressed that children must be at the heart of national and continental decision-making, and that protecting them is both a moral imperative and a strategic investment in Africa’s future.

Representing The Gambia with pride and conviction, the Minister led a high-level delegation consisting of: The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, senior Officials of the National Assembly, the Majority Leader of the National Assembly, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of The Gambia Children’s National Assembly, whose presence was particularly significant as the Forum’s central focus is on empowering children’s parliamentary voices, and the Deputy Speaker of The Gambia Children’s Parliament

The participation of these young leaders—especially the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of The Gambia Children’s National Assembly—underscores The Gambia’s steadfast commitment to amplifying children’s voices not only at home but across the continent. Their visibility and contributions at this high-level gathering reflect the country’s belief that children are not just beneficiaries of policy but essential partners in shaping Africa’s future.

On this International Day of the Rights of the Child, The Gambia stands boldly with Africa—united in action, united in purpose, and united in safeguarding every child’s future.