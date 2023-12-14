Cuban fighters for human rights condemn terrorist plans against their country

- Advertisement -

Banjul, December 11.- The members of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) in Gambia, true fighters in the world for the fundamental human right to life, condemned recent terrorist plans against their country from US territory.

On their Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), the health workers reiterated that the government and people of the largest of the Antilles will not allow mercenaries financed by Washington to attack the tranquility of their families, and there will be no impunity against those who dare to do so, they noted in numerous posts on social networks.

They expressed that, in addition to blocking it for more than 60 years, the United States has financed and encouraged continuous aggressions against the Caribbean nation throughout that time, which have caused the death of innocent people and combatants defending the homeland.

The members of the BMC stressed that from distant lands, such as Gambia, they will defend the Revolution commanded by the historical leader Fidel Castro, whom they recalled was the target of more than 600 unsuccessful attacks orchestrated from Washington.

Our task is to defend in any country or dark corner of this world the human right to life, the most sacred of all, but we are at the same time willing to fight for the peace, independence and sovereignty of Cuba, they wrote in their texts on Facebook and X the island’s health professionals.