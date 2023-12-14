Minister Keita expresses gov’t’s concern in welfare of youth

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has said that President Adama Barrow’s government is concerned about the welfare of the Gambian youth.

Seedy Keita was speaking at the just concluded GIZ ECOWAS FRSD Gambia Pilot Project held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre.

The ECOWAS fund for Regional Stabilization and Development (FRSD) in Fragile Regions was launched in October 2019 to promote political, social, and economic stability in ECOWAS member States.

Minister Keita expressed his profound gratitude to ECOWAS and the Federal Republic of German for implementing such a pilot project, and described the project as timely, and very much needed in the Gambia’s democracy.

“This pilot will be very useful in stabilising other vulnerable countries in their transitions. And one very importance of the project is to create employment, and as a government we are very much concerned about the welfare of the youth, “he said.

He thanked the German government for their continuous support in the Gambia’s national development.

For his part, Dr Markus Wagner Country Director Nigeria and ECOWAS, extended his sincere gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission for the trust they have placed in them to implement this pilot project of regional cooperation.

Dr Wagner also acknowledged the unwavering support and collaboration they have received from the Gambia Government throughout the past years.

“Since its inception, the FRSD Gambia Pilot project has been continuously showcasing the effectiveness of the fund. It has been a privilege for our team to witness the positive transformation and the collaborative efforts that have made this project a success, “he added.”