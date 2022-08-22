D14.9M Basse Market Access Road to be Completed this Month

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Since 2017 to date, The Government of the Gambia has invested heavily into the infrastructural sector of the country, particularly the road network. Many roads were built and commissioned, while some are still on going

Currently, following the successful completion of the new Basse Market, the Government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has delegated Gamworks for the construction of a 14.9-million-dalasi concrete ring road or access road to the new Basse market.



One important reason for the construction of the road is to make access to the market easier for motorists, especially truck drivers during loading and off-loading of goods around the market vicinity.

In other to monitor and see how far the work is progressing, top officials from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure comprising of Ousaman Ceesay and Matarr Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Admin and Director of Technical Services respectively, together with key stakeholders, on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, visited the project site in Basse, in the Upper River Region of the country.

Updating the officials after the site visit of the project, James Furumus Gomez, Senior Project Manager, Gamworks, revealed that the project would be completed by the end of this month (August), as per the contractual agreement.

He further stated that the work is progressing smoothly without any difficulties and that all the materials needed for the project are in stock.

He further promised the officials that the work would be standard and of quality when completed. He further stated that the road will be provided with drainage system as Basse is known for its heavy rains.

Samba Bah and Sellu Bah, Governor and Alkalo of Basse, have both expressed their satisfaction with the progress of work. They both commended the government for coming up with such a project for the people of the region.

Gai construction company is the contractor, while Master Plan is the consultant.