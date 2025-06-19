DARBOE ENDS UDP ROW WITH DECLARATION TO CONTEST

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party Ousainu Darboe, last night put the recent internal row among the rank and file of the party to rest when he declared that he intends to run for the party’s flag bearer position in next year’s presidential election.

His declaration now killed speculations that he may give way for a new presidential candidate which deeply divided the party and sparked a heated debate that went beyond control and threatened to split the party. In all previous elections, Mr Darboe’s candidature for the party was a forgone conclusion. With this declaration, that is not expected to change.

- Advertisement -

Last night, he made the following speech to his party members: “My compatriots in the UDP family, the last few days have not been our best in the all-important arena of living and demonstrating unity of purpose within our party. The nation has been treated to a series of public recriminations among a handful of our members and supporters. What has compounded these public outbursts is the unfortunate involvement of leaders in varying degrees and manners. And not surprisingly, the consequences left a lot of our genuine and loyal supporters saddened, disappointed and in some instances upset.

I share and understand their state of mind. A party of our history, spanning three decades and built on the sacrifices of martyrs, should always be cognizant of its values and the enormous responsibility that comes with seeking to lead. And that burden of responsibility rests on the shoulders of every member of the United Democratic Party starting from me to the newest person to join our ranks. And the responsibility is not seasonal or momentary or ad-hoc. It is a permanent trust that must be nurtured and protected at all times by every one of us.

Our party is big, it is growing and it is diverse. We are all one family in a big tent with room for every member and supporter, with scope and opportunity for each person within our ranks to grow to the fullest of his/her potential. Our strength as a political party is in our diversity and our vitality is driven by the energy and ambition each member and supporter brings to the party.

- Advertisement -

Our success depends entirely on how we leverage all of the attributes our members bring through unity and team spirit. We are blessed with the most motivated support base, a deep bench of qualified and highly experienced professionals, an impressive roster of capable elected leaders delivering exceptional service across the board in the responsibilities voters have entrusted them with; and we are communicating a clear agenda to the Gambian people that is resonating with them. We are seeking to bring about the change our country desperately needs.

But all of these can only achieve broader success if our unity is not frayed. Disunity whatever the underlying reasoning one may proffer is a losing proposition for all concerned. It must therefore be avoided at all costs. Disagreement is normal in every political party, nurturing ambition within the ranks of party members is healthy and normal, having a preference for one party member or the other for any reason and any office within the party is good and normal. We should all understand and accept all those to be part and parcel of democratic politics.

Our opponents, and there are many and they come in many guises, would want to see our unity and diversity fractured not because they offer better alternatives. They desire to seek vindication in our disunity and the potential for failure that it entails. The surest way to make those opponents fail is to deny them the opportunity to vindicate their made-up minds. And unity among our ranks does that easily and effectively.

Let us all strive to turn a new page and affirmatively step away from the events of the last few days. We are one family and we belong together. Let’s sustain and grow the momentum we are constantly building as we prepare for the fast-approaching elections.

We are at a crossroads and the 2026 Presidential elections will be a defining moment for The Gambia. When that time comes, the UDP will follow its stipulated rules for the selection of a flag bearer. I intend to put forward my candidature for the Party’s flag bearer position. If and when the UDP does me the honour to select me, I will run a robust, facts-based and issues–focused campaign to convince The Gambians that the UDP and its potential allies are the only choice to replace the corrupt and insensitive NPP government that has failed our hardworking and deserving compatriots.

Before then, do not be distracted, respect all Gambians, do not fan polarisation of any sort and do not pit one member against another. I respect and have trust and confidence in all of you, our members, and wish you and the country all the best.

Long live the Republic of The Gambia

Long live the United Democratic Party

Let the spirit of our fallen heroes and heroines continue to guide us.”