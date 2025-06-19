President Barrow to deliver state of nation address today

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow will today deliver the much anticipated State of The Nation Address (SONA) at The National Assembly in Banjul.

The annual event provides the president with the opportunity to outline the country’s current economic and political situation, achievements, and future plans. It is also a key event where the president reports on the nation’s progress, sets policy priorities, and sometimes announces new initiatives. His speech would then be scrutinised and debated by NAMs in the coming days.

