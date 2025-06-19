spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
25.7 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 19, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

President Barrow to deliver state of nation address today

- Advertisement -
Arret 10

By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow will today deliver the much anticipated State of The Nation Address (SONA) at The National Assembly in Banjul.

The annual event provides the president with the opportunity to outline the country’s current economic and political situation, achievements, and future plans. It is also a key event where the president reports on the nation’s progress, sets policy priorities, and sometimes announces new initiatives. His speech would then be scrutinised and debated by NAMs in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

Imam Jallow rebuts ‘ignorant’ people mixing politics and religion

Previous article
Imam Jallow rebuts ‘ignorant’ people mixing politics and religion
Next article
DARBOE ENDS UDP ROW WITH DECLARATION TO CONTEST
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions