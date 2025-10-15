David Jeng discusses early-stage entrepreneurship ventures

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Gambian entrepreneur and international business consultant, David Jeng, has emphasised the importance of early-stage ventures in supporting entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to Jeng, every early-stage company should have a prototype or service model that has been tested and a business plan to grow the business.

- Advertisement -

“It is important to develop a prototype or service model that has been tested to validate the business idea and create a business plan to grow the business, outlining goals, strategies, and financial projections.”

Jeng added: “it is essential to identify and mitigate risks associated with early-stage ventures, such as market uncertainty and cash flow challenges.”

He highlights the significance of entrepreneurial behaviour in driving business growth.

- Advertisement -

According to him, entrepreneurial behaviour can be influenced by the entrepreneur’s aspirations rather than a set of inflexible strategic goals.

“Having clear goals is essential for entrepreneurs to stay focused and motivated.”

Jeng advises setting long-term, mid-term, and short-term goals to plan days and weeks with unmatched focus.

“Entrepreneurs are often characterised by their willingness to take risks.”

He noted that risk-takers learn valuable lessons, including how to pick themselves back up when they stumble.

He advises new entrepreneurs and innovators to embrace failure as a learning opportunity, noting that there is no better teacher than failure, and that risk-takers learn valuable lessons that can help them succeed in business.