World Mental Health Day commemorated with calls for access, awareness

By Sirrah Touray

On October 10, 2025, Banjul hosted the national commemoration of World Mental Health Day, bringing together key stakeholders, community members, students, and international partners under the theme “Access to Services: Mental Health in Emergencies and Catastrophes.”

The event, held under the blazing sun, witnessed both symbolic and practical importance as The Gambia joined the world in highlighting the urgency of prioritising mental health particularly in times of crisis.

The commemoration, led by the National Mental Health Program under the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with civil society organisations and a dedicated mental health task force, featured a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and advocating for accessible, stigma-free mental health care.

The day began with a symbolic march through McCarthy Square, representing unity, hope, and the collective fight against the neglect and stigma surrounding mental health.

Participants, including students, nurses, teachers, community representatives, media, and volunteers, marched in solidarity, echoing the need for increased visibility and recognition of mental health in national policy and practice.

Speakers at the event noted that The Gambia’s mental health legislation remains outdated, with current laws dating back to the colonial era. Advocates expressed concern over the slow pace of reform, urging lawmakers and the Ministry of Health to fast track the proposed Mental Health Bill, which is still under development. The call was clear: the country’s youth and future generations should not continue to live under 90s-era health laws in 2025.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health, Banjul City Council, WHO Country Office, and several NGOs took to the podium to emphasise that mental health is a fundamental component of public health, especially during emergencies such as conflict, economic instability, and natural disasters. They stressed that mental well being often deteriorates during crises, and without accessible services, many are left without the support they urgently need.

The Mental Health Taskforce, chaired by civil society leaders including Women in FEM and medical professionals, was also recognised for organising a full week of engagements, including outreach with religious and traditional leaders to promote mental health awareness at the grassroots level.

The event was not just a commemoration but a powerful advocacy platform reminding the nation that mental health matters every day, not just on October 10th. Stakeholders called for urgent action, increased investment, community based care, and the integration of mental health into primary health services especially in times of emergencies.