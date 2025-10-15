NAM Njie attends Bangkok climate week

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The National Assembly Member for Banjul Central, Abdoulie Njie, recently participated in the Bangkok Climate Week 2025, where lawmakers from across Asia and Africa convened under the theme “Energy Systems and Technologies for the Future.”

The sessions centered on accelerating the global shift to renewable energy, improving smart grid systems, and advancing community driven microgrid initiatives all viewed as essential steps toward building a fossil free and climate resilient world.

Representing The Gambia, Hon Njie shared the country’s perspective, spotlighting ongoing solar energy efforts and emphasising the untapped potential of river-based hydro power as a means of ensuring broader access to clean energy. He also acknowledged the continent’s steady progress in the energy sector despite existing disparities, particularly through rural electrification and policy innovations.

The Bangkok discussions, according to Hon Njie, reinforced the critical role of community based energy initiatives in empowering citizens, encouraging local ownership, and promoting sustainable development. He noted that many of the ideas exchanged are already informing local strategies in The Gambia and across Africa to enhance energy equity and resilience.

He concluded that the future of energy must be shaped by fairness, inclusion, and a collaboration rooted in South-South cooperation and supported by robust legislative frameworks. Hon Njie extended appreciation to Parliamentarians for a Fossil Free Future for organising such a timely and impactful dialogue.