DCAF, Ombudsman end training on development of guidance document

By Olimatou Coker

The Geneva Centre for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF), in collaboration with the Ombudsman, recently concluded comprehensive training on guidance documents and Good Practice Toolkit for oversight institutions in The Gambia.

Held at Metzy, the initiative forms part of the EU-funded project – Gambian Security Sector Reform Process for Improved Security, Migration, and Border Management.

The event marked the conclusion of an intensive week of collaboration among key national oversight and security sector stakeholders, aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and coordination within the sector.

Mark Lynch, Interim Head for DCAF, said the principles of accountability and transparency is at the core of their work.

“This is the beginning of a process which DCAF would like to continue to support. So potentially in this project lifetime, we envisage more activities to facilitate the first meeting of the joint collaboration and coordination forum for oversight and assist in developing the underpinning information sharing agreement.”

He commended the participants for fully embracing and committing to the workshop.

Bakary Sanyang, Director General of Ombudsman, said the importance of bringing together such a diverse group of professionals who are all dedicated to enhancing accountability, transparency, and governance cannot be over-emphasised.

“I have no doubt that your interactions and the invaluable discussions and insights you shared over the past few days regarding the collaboration between our oversight institutions will be useful tools to serve our people better. It is my expectation that the sessions have made you appreciate the critical importance of collaboration as a means of effectively addressing the complex and challenging issues we face in our new found democracy,” he said.

He said when institutions develop an effective partnership model; the oversight institutions will be stronger and more efficient in their approach to good governance.

“What is demanded of each of us now is to take the insights gained from this workshop back to our organisations and commit to fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support,” he added.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala and a member of the Select Committee on Defence and Security, expressed delight over the initiative saying it would foster greater collaboration among oversight institutions.