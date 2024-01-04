Deputy High Commissioner Sanneh writes to President Barrow

- Advertisement -

Hon. Buba Ayi Sanneh, the Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Chancery at The Gambia’s Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, has written to President Adama Barrow, congratulating him on a successful 2023 with best wishes in the New Year.

He said: “Your Excellency, as we celebrate the New Year 2024, it is my utmost pleasure to convey to you, and through you to our brotherly people, my heartfelt greetings and best wishes for a merry festive season and happy New Year full of prosperity and success.

It is my genuine hope that the New Year will be an opportunity to embark on the pursuit of achieving our goals of peace, stability and progress in all areas.

I also sincerely hope that the significant progress in infrastructure development, Energy and Water provisions as well as other sectors, such as Health, Education, Agriculture and Justice will continue to flourish in the New Year and for decades to come in order to realize a better future for The Gambian citizens and for all the people of our African Continent.

Reiterating my sincerest greeting, I extend to Your Excellency my best wishes for your continued well-being and for the advancement and welfare of our brotherly people and all the people of the world.”