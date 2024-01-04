PURA donates D1 million to Gambia’s Afcon campaign

- Advertisement -

In a show of strong support for The Gambia’s national football team, the Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) presented a substantial cheque of one million dalasi to the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The ceremony, held at the PURA office along Kairaba Avenue, marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s sports history.

The significant donation from PURA comes on the heels of the Scorpions’ consecutive qualifications for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast later this year.

Yusupha M. Jobe, the Director General of PURA, underscored the historical importance of The Gambia’s football team participating in the continental event, emphasizing that it is a remarkable milestone for the country.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Jobe expressed PURA’s elation at playing a role in this national achievement, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to supporting sports and motivating enthusiasts to reach new heights. The one-million-dalasi cheque presented by PURA was described as a part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility contribution, showcasing its dedication to the development of sports in the country.

Bakary K. Jammeh, the 1st Vice-president of the Gambia Football Federation, commended PURA for being the first public institution to contribute to the fund-raising drive for the AFCON 2024 campaign. He hailed the generous donation as a significant boost to the national cause and stressed the importance of investing in sports for the overall development of the nation.

In receiving the cheque on behalf of the NCC, Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie expressed heartfelt appreciation to PURA for their commendable effort and unwavering support toward sports in The Gambia. Minister Badjie highlighted the tremendous achievements in sports over the past years, particularly at continental competitions, and recognized the crucial role sports play in uniting diverse communities and inspiring hope among the youth.

- Advertisement -

He lauded PURA for taking the lead among public institutions by making a substantial contribution, emphasizing that such initiatives are instrumental in realizing the dreams of the nation. The Minister concluded by expressing optimism about the positive impact this support will have on the upcoming AFCON 2024 campaign and the broader development of sports in The Gambia.