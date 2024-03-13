Deputy Speaker tells Commonwealth Gambia strongly committed to human rights and rule of law

- Advertisement -

The deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Seedy SK Njie has told Commonwealth leaders the government of The Gambia is committed to the principles and ideals of the Commonwealth of Nations. The Deputy Speaker said the Gambian government is also committed to shared values and principles of democracy, good governance, rule of law and justice. Seedy Njie made these remarks in the House of Commons in Westminster, London, United Kingdom. The Deputy Speaker stated that the government of the Gambia is committed to the principles of human rights, accountability, rule of law and justice and called on all member states of the Commonwealth of Nations to commit to peace, justice and ensure peace and good governance prevail in the 65-nation bloc. He also asked for all member states to resolve to endo the suffering of its members in civil wars, conflicts, instability as well as engage in ending the war and suffering of the People of Palestine, Israel, Ukraine and elsewhere. Earlier on on Monday, the Deputy Speaker accompanied by the Gambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mrs Fatou Bom Bensouda attended a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial gates in memory of over five million fallen soldiers who died during the World War I. The event also saw the raising of flags of all the sixty-five member states. The deputy Speaker also attended a memorial service at Westminster Abbey attended by Queen Camilla and Prince William.