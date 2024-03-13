Tech4She project holds symposium on digital rights, cyber-bullying, others

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Tech4She Project in collaboration with Connekt, Polaris Association and Gambia Tech Project, commemorated International Women’s Day with an interactive symposium to discuss critical issues on digital rights, cyber-bullying and online harassment in The Gambia, focusing on the experiences and perspectives of women and girls.

The symposium held at the Alliance Francaise Friday, was organized under the theme; “Empowering Women in the Digital age; Addressing Cyber-bullying and Online harassment. The event was graced by stakeholders from diverse sectors including civil society, tech experts, students and government representatives.

It also welcomed panel discussions by prominent speakers on pressing issues around the theme and the urgent need for actions to close the gender gap in technological access and ensure gender-responsive technology that thrives on safety, dignity and empowerment of women and girls.

In his welcoming remarks, Tech4She project manager Kabir Jallow, said: “This event signifies more than just a gathering. It is a commitment to creating an inclusive digital future. We aspire to speak about meaningful conversations that transcend today and echo into the future. Let us champion change, forge connections and lay a foundation for a more empowered and secured digital world.”

Mr Jallow said the project’s shared mission is to enhance digital awareness for women and girls, through comprehensive training programs, engaging in webinar series, and expert discussions geared towards promoting effective involvement of women in the technology sector.

A 2021 survey conducted by the Afro barometer shows high disparities between men and women when it comes to digital access influenced by factors ranging from socio-economic status to educational attainments.

Speaking on the pros and cons about the use of internet’ and other digital tools, Mariama Jobe, a writer and a technology advocate, averred that the internet does only calls for digital citizenship from all its users.