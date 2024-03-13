Speaker Jatta says Cuba is true sister of Gambia

- Advertisement -

Banjul, March 11.- The Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, expressed that Cuba is truly a sister to this West African nation, and thanked it for its continuous solidarity.

Speaker Jatta received in his office the ambassador of the Caribbean Island, Rubén G. Abelenda, along with a group of health professionals from the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) that heals and saves lives in this small country, headed by its boss Dr. Juan Oquendo Montes.

In the dialogue with his visitors, the leader of the legislative body added that the gratitude for the humanitarian work carried out in Gambia by the doctors, graduates and technicians of the BMC should be conveyed to the authorities of the largest of the Antilles and its people.

After the meeting with Speaker Jatta, the Caribbean collaborators began a four-day of attention to the deputies, thus materializing an initiative of the Gambia-Cuba Legislative Friendship Group, led by Madi Ceesay, and the director of the assembly committees, Marabi Hydara.

During the health day, the assembly members of the different political parties, and the auxiliary staff of Parliament, will receive preventive medical assistance.