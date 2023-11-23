DETERMINED GAMBIAN GIRLS SPARK LIBERIAN LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

Three Gambia international women players Ruggy Joof, Mbassey Darboe and Catherine Jatta continue to make headlines in the Liberian Women’s First Division League, playing for Determine Girls FC.

The biggest headline catcher is Catherine Jatta, who has so far banged 10 goals while Mbassey Darboe got 6 goals. They are currently joint second and third respectively on the top scorer’s list after round seven of the season.

Cathy has an average of 1.43 goals per game, while midfielder Mbassey Darboe averages on 0.86 goals per game.

Meanwhile, team captain and defender Ruggy Joof is marshalling the back and is yet to concede any goal so far after 630 minutes of football.

The trio continues to be key players in the Determine Girls team as the defending champions are now two points clear on top of the table with a maximum of 21 points collected in 7 games.

GFF Media