DIBBA URGES UMC MILITANTS TO AVOID ROW WITH UDP

Insists Talib is better placed to defeat Barrow

By Lamin Cham

Ebrima Dibba, the former firebrand and founding youth politician of the main opposition United Democratic Party, (UDP), who recently broke away to the newly formed Unite Movement for Change (UMC), has stepped in to defuse tensions between his old party and the new movement led by Talib Ahmed Bensouda. Ever since Bensouda walked away from the UDP in the wake of the acrimonious flag bearer election process to form the UMC, supporters from each side have been at each other’s throat with many UDP supporters refusing to accept what they called a betrayal, a charge UMC members reject arguing they have every right to move on with their lives.

Matters got so bad that many observers believed the two sides are irreconcilable.

In an audio message issued late Monday night, Dibba a former close protégé of veteran UDP leader Ousainu Darboe said there is nothing to gain for the UMC if it continues to allow itself to be at loggerheads with the UDP over the matter as there are lot of work to be done.” Let us concentrate on building our party under Mayor Talib Bensouda who has already cut his mettle as a popular politician who has attracted widespread support among the youths, women and the general Gambian population. According to Dibba, Bensouda’s natural appeal, popularity and rise among Gambians have made some people uncomfortable, hence the apparent display of dislike for him by some people.

“Clearly his haters cannot point to any policy difference with him,” Dibba said, adding that the haters are drive by just natural hatred for the man. He said Bensouda has all the qualities, influence and the love of Gambians to become president and he should continue to push his aspirations to the fullest.

On his relations with Bensouda, Dibba said him and the mayor share common believes and demised suggestions that his loyalty was bought with money and materials.

According to Mr Dibba Bensouda’s decision to quit became justifiable when some people in the party began to make very unkind comments and treating him very badly especially in the wake of him exercising his right to contest the party flag bearer position. “I made the decision to support him because I have similar belief that he is a good and popular politician who is loved by Gambians,” Dibba said.

He revealed that many people have attempted to talk him out of supporting UMC and go back to UDP, but “I have stood my ground. I have a firm belief that Bensouda has great future in politics.”

Dibba said he is proud of his record in the UDP a party he said he served from his childhood in all noble ways. “I don’t think anyone will doubt that in the UDP,” he said.

He also gave lots of credit to his former party leader Darboe and urged UMC supporters to respect and even learn from his experience.