A long-overdue step towards justice and healing

The recent report by The Standard that the Reparations Commission has begun paying reparations to victims of the Yahya Jammeh regime marks an important milestone in The Gambia’s transitional justice journey. This development, recommended by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) at the conclusion of its work, will undoubtedly be welcomed by victims as a long-overdue acknowledgment of the pain, loss and suffering they endured.

For many victims, reparations are not merely about financial compensation. They represent recognition, dignity and a measure of justice after years of silence, fear and neglect. While no amount of money can restore lost lives, heal permanent injuries or erase psychological trauma, reparations can help victims rebuild their lives and regain a sense of worth within society.

However, the manner in which these reparations are implemented is as important as the payments themselves. The Reparations Commission must ensure that the process is transparent, fair and inclusive. Clear criteria for eligibility, publicly available guidelines and regular communication with victims are essential to avoid confusion, mistrust or perceptions of favoritism.

Victims should be treated with sensitivity and respect, and bureaucratic hurdles should be minimised, especially for those who are elderly, ill or economically vulnerable.

Furthermore, reparations should not be limited to monetary payments alone. Medical care, psychosocial support, educational assistance for victims’ children and community-based memorialisation efforts should form part of a holistic reparations programme. Such measures would align more closely with the spirit of the TRRC’s recommendations and address the long-term needs of victims.

Finally, the government must demonstrate sustained political will. Reparations should not be a one-off gesture, but part of a broader commitment to accountability, institutional reform and non-repetition. Justice delayed has already deepened the wounds of many victims; justice poorly delivered would compound them.

The start of reparations is a step in the right direction. It must now be carried out with integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to the principles of truth, justice and national healing.