Diplomats and diplomacy

In the past few years, many embarrassing incidents have occurred in The Gambia’s diplomatic missions around the world. These have caused a lot of embarrassment to the government and Gambians in general. There have been reports of diplomats fighting, financial scandals, visa scandals and a lot more incidents.

Last week, the country’s Foreign Minister, Mamadou Tangara admitted that some of the political appointees at foreign missions become what he called ‘stumbling blocks’ at these embassies. This does not only cause embarrassment to the government and people but it also causes economic implications as well.

People posted to represent their countries in foreign lands are supposed to be representatives of the values and ethos of those countries. Therefore, whatever they do or say reflects on the image of the country they represent. Thus, if they behave well that goes to improve on the good image and goodwill of their country.

Similarly, any negative behaviour will tarnish the name of their country. That is why it is necessary to make sure that only seasoned diplomats are be sent out to represent the country.

Over the years, it could be observed that whenever someone did or was suspected of doing something wrong, they would be relieved of their duties and sent to the foreign services. They usually end up being sent to Gambian embassies around the world. This has not augured well for the foreign missions of The Gambia.

Perhaps it’s high time that policies were laid down guiding who should be sent to foreign missions to represent the country. A school for diplomacy will then be set up where would-be diplomats will be trained and examined properly before they are deployed anywhere in the world in the name of the country.

It is imperative that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad work with the National Assembly to set down policy guidelines for the foreign services. It would then be required to follow the said guidelines strictly in order to avoid the types of embarrassments the country has been experiencing lately.