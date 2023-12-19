EFANet elects new board

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Education for All Campaign Network – The Gambia (EFANet) has recently elected its new board of directors at the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI).

The event brings together educationists across the country with the theme; ‘act now for transformative education’.

The elected board includes Chairperson Muhammad Krubally, Vice Chairperson Awa Sillah Njie, Treasurer Fatou Njie and Chapter Chairpersons in all regions.

Adama Jimba Jobe, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said at the 2022 UN General Assembly, President Adama Barrow committed to transforming education by focusing on foundational learning, teacher welfare, TVET education and education financing. He added that going by the President’s statement, the country is now on track as far as transforming education is concerned.

“As a government, we have already committed ourselves at the highest level. We have a grant from the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) of 27.21 million dollars for foundational learning for the next five years,” he said while reiterating that as a ministry, they have started implementing the Zero Out of School Project which is funded by the Educate a Child (EAC) in Qatar and coordinated by UNICEF with its implementing partner, EFANet.

Bakary Badjie, the outgoing EFANet board chairperson, underscored their accomplishments while saying that about four board meetings were conducted yearly, quarterly regional chapter meetings, yearly global action week for education, training in resource mobilization and partnership.

He added that a constitutional review was conducted as well as a policy review on the development of the Child Scheme Guide Policy, including gender and disability.

“We have acquired a plot of land and Toyota Parado through the Ministry of Education. We have increased the networking throughout the country and we have participated in the Zero Out of School Project. For the first time ever, we have developed a salary scheme for the network staff and increased our international recognition,” he said.

Badjie continued that they are also a member of the Global Campaign for Education (GCE) and guaranteed an extension of the EA project from 2024 to 2026. He said that they also engaged the first lady’s office for partnership.

Marie Antoinette, general secretary of Gambia Teachers Union (GTU), called for action in education while emphasizing that the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. She stated that transformation education is a fundamental human right and that it’s essential to building peace democracy, socio-economic cohesion and gender equality, and more just and sustainable.

She added: “Our commitment to transformative education requires bold initiatives, innovative policies, and collaborative efforts. We should invest in teacher training, leverage technology to expand access, and create an environment that nurtures curiosity and lifelong learning.”

She also called on the government to prioritize education in its support mechanisms while adding that GTU reiterates its commitment to working progressively with stakeholders to ensure the aspiration of teachers becomes a reality.