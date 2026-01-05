Egypt, Gambia leaders pledge stronger ties on diamond jubilee 

- Advertisement -

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call over the weekend from President Adama Barrow as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen their bilateral relationship. Both presidents emphasised the importance of cooperation across various fields, with special focus on economic development, education and trade.

The leaders agreed to encourage greater private sector involvement between the two nations, particularly in infrastructure and construction. President Barrow expressed appreciation for Egypt’s initiatives in the health sector, including the establishment of a new Egyptian-run medical centre in Kanifing.

- Advertisement -

The conversation also addressed regional issues. The presidents shared their commitment to support stability and peace in West Africa and the Sahel region. President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s support for ending conflicts and promoting respect for sovereignty and territorial unity in Africa. Both sides agreed to enhance security cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism.