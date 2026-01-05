Man gets 5 years for defrauding over D7M

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul on Wednesday convicted and sentenced one Ousman Drammeh to five years in prison for fraudulently obtaining US$135,000 equivalent to D7,220,500 from one Momodou Juldeh Jallow.

The magistrate gave Drammeh an option of a D100,000 fine in default to serve one year in prison. He was also ordered to pay D100,000 to Jallow as compensation or in default to serve another year in prison.

Magistrate Krubally further ordered the convict to reimburse the US$135,000 in default to serve three years in prison. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Police prosecutor Commissioner Sanneh applied for the convict to make a down payment of D300,000 on the date of the judgement and beginning from 31st January 2026 to pay monthly instalments of D500,000 until the whole amount is liquidated.

In his plea of mitigation, Drammeh asked for leniency and more elastic terms of repayment.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Krubally said he considered the huge financial losses incurred by Jallow since 2023 and that the accused has been on the run for two years until he got arrested at Banjul ferry terminal.