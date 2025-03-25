Eid-Ul-Fitr and the high cost of living

- Advertisement -

In a few days, Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. This is a day of festivities as believer express gratitude to their Lord for having granted them the ability to complete thirty days of worship.

Thus, at this time, Muslims would go shopping buying new clothes for themselves and their families, especially for the children. On the day of the Eid, it is customary to dress in their new clothes and go out to perform the rites.

Additionally, every family would like to cook their best food and have a feast and enjoy the favour’s of Allah, the Sublime. This is why this time of the year is always very busy for Muslims as they rush to fulfill all these rites in order to partake in the festivities.

- Advertisement -

However, with the economy of the world the way it is and the rising costing of living, it is hard for some families to have all they want and enjoy the festivities with everyone else. As the financial condition of some people is dire, they find it very difficult to cope.

But because most families consider it a must to do these shoppings, businessman and women use this opportunity to increase the prices of some basic items knowing that whatever the case, people will buy.

I s true that The Gambia’s economic condition is nothing to write home about currently as more than half of the population are living from hand to mouth. It is a very difficult situation for most families.

- Advertisement -

It is true that the government of The Gambia recently effected a thirty percent salary increment but so did the business community increase the prices of their commodities. So in effect, it is like a two steps forward and two steps back.