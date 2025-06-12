England’s World Cup 2026 blueprint shattered by Senegal: Is Tuchel just Southgate 2.0?

- Advertisement -

England’s hopes for World Cup 2026 glory look bleak after a dismal 3-1 home defeat to Senegal exposed deep tactical and structural flaws under Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel may have insisted he can handle the heat of managing England, but after a dismal 3-1 home defeat to Senegal, that pressure just became volcanic. The City Ground in Nottingham bore witness to a performance that was not only tactically fragile and emotionally erratic but also damning for a team that dreams of World Cup glory in the United States next year.

The fallout from this four-day international window — beginning with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Andorra and culminating in this sobering loss — could define the rest of Tuchel’s tenure. Any lingering optimism about England’s chances in 2026 now feels more delusional than hopeful.

Senegal — ranked 19th in the world — didn’t just beat England. They outthought, outplayed, and outlasted them. The African champions exposed every crack in Tuchel’s system: from a porous backline and aimless midfield to a forward line utterly reliant on Harry Kane.

England, a side supposedly rebuilding after the Southgate era, looked directionless again. Disjointed in midfield and alarmingly vulnerable on the break, they were undone by simple, incisive football from Senegal. Tuchel’s men offered no control, no resilience, and no identity.

Tuchel was brought in to revitalise England — to inject purpose, discipline, and edge. But months into his tenure, he is already sounding the alarm. At the weekend, he questioned his players’ attitude. By Tuesday, his side had capitulated in front of their own fans.

The same structural issues that haunted England under Gareth Southgate remain unresolved: a midfield that fails to dictate tempo, a defence unable to read danger, and a squad that plays in moments rather than with consistency. That Senegal were able to carve England open on the counter repeatedly was not a surprise — it was an inevitability.

With Ivan Toney overlooked again — this time restricted to a few minutes late on — and local talents like Morgan Gibbs-White given only fleeting chances, England’s attacking options seem desperately thin. Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers were deployed as a strike pairing at times, underlining just how little Tuchel trusts his options beyond Kane.

The captain’s early goal — a gift after a blunder from Edouard Mendy — proved meaningless in the end. Without him, England looked blunt. The lack of a credible backup plan is alarming with the World Cup now just a year away.

Jude Bellingham — hailed as the future of English football — embodied the team’s frustrations at full-time, lashing out at water bottles after seeing a potential equaliser ruled out for handball. While his passion is evident, his petulance is concerning. In a team crying out for leaders, he has yet to show the maturity required to fill that role.

Tuchel, meanwhile, looked as bereft of answers as his team was of structure. His post-match frustration was obvious, and with good reason. If his players aren’t prepared to run for him now, what will change in the furnace of a World Cup next summer?

Senegal’s goals all followed the same pattern: quick transitions, simple passes, and clinical finishes. England’s inability to adapt or anticipate was striking. The warning signs were there from the first half, when Ismaila Sarr equalised after a series of defensive errors.

Diarra’s second-half goal — nutmegging Dean Henderson — and Sabaly’s late third on the break only confirmed what had been obvious for long stretches: England were second-best all over the pitch.

As a group of jubilant Senegalese journalists danced and sang “It’s not coming home” in the press box post-match, the sentiment was uncomfortably accurate. England have now lost at home to an African nation for the first time ever. History was made — but not the kind they wanted.

Tuchel has less than a year to fix a broken team, inspire belief, and craft a playing identity. Based on current evidence, England are closer to collapse than contention. World Cup winners? Right now, they don’t even look like contenders.

