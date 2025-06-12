FOOTBALL STAKEHOLDERS MEET OVER ROADMAP TO PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

Amid doubts, uncertainty and even criticism about the Gambia Football Federation’s resolve to turn its leagues professional, Football House is leaving no stone unturned to get there.

Though the GFF has been toying with the idea for some time now, events such as the hiring of a consultant to research and design it, suggests a renewed seriousness if not urgency to achieve it.

Many people though continue to be skeptical, citing the lack ‘required organisation’, financial muscle across the fraternity and even basic standard playing grounds as stumbling blocks to achieving a professional league.

- Advertisement -

The GFF argued that a professional football league will maximise the socio-economic benefits of this football craze country and it is determined to deliver it.

Consequently, it has called a day’s workshop today to dialogue with stakeholders on the professionalisation of football in the country.

The workshop is happening today at Metzy Residence Hotel in Kololi with technical support from the lead consultant appointed to deliver the business plan for the league, Professor Muhammadou M Fanneh.

- Advertisement -

It is designed to provide a roadmap to a sustainable league and is bringing together key actors across the football ecosystem, including government agencies, football clubs, sponsors, media, players and civil society.

“All these critical stakeholders are challenged to collectively chart the way forward for a well-organised, financially sustainable and inclusive professional football league. As football remains the most popular sport in The Gambia, with immense potential to drive social cohesion, youth empowerment and economic growth. The GFF, however, is concerned, that the current state of Gambian football is faced with financial instability, infrastructure and professional development which have hindered its ability to reach international standards and its transformative impacts”. Lamin M Jassey, the General Secretary of the GFF said in a statement yesterday.

He said the establishment of a professional league will present a timely and strategic opportunity to elevate the sport nationally, create viable career pathways, and generate broader economic benefits.

The workshop will present initial findings from the consultations and research earlier made by the consultant, facilitate multi stakeholder dialogue on the strategic direction of the professional football league and identify consensus gaps as well as actionable recommendations under specific thematic areas amongst others.

For a sustainable establishment of a professional league, Mr Jassey added, the GFF is cognisant of the contribution of these key players in the realisation of the dream, hence today’s forum.

Both the president of the GFF Lamin Kaba Bajo and Sports Minister Bakary Y Badjie are expected to address the forum.