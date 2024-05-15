FaBB awards Jawara, others 

- Advertisement -

The Fatou Bah Barrow Foundation (FaBB) has awarded GACH Global CEO Abubakary Jawara and several others for their unflinching support to the foundation and contribution to national development.

The foundation marked a significant milestone with its official launch ceremony at the International Conference Center. The event, graced by esteemed guests and supporters, symbolised years of dedicated efforts to uplift the lives of vulnerable Gambians across the nation.

Established in 2017, FaBB has swiftly become a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change, earning widespread recognition and trust within the country. The foundation’s core focus on empowering impoverished communities, disadvantaged women, youth, children, and vulnerable groups has been instrumental in transforming countless lives.

- Advertisement -

During the launch, deserving individuals and entities were honoured with awards for their exceptional contributions to FaBB’s growth and impact.

Reacting to the award, Abubakary Jawara thanked the First Lady for recognising his efforts towards national development and assured him of his continued support.

“I am very pleased to receive this award from the First Lady, and I want to use this opportunity to assure her that I will continue to support every worthy national endeavour that is in the interest of the Gambian people,” he said.

- Advertisement -

One of FaBB’s notable initiatives highlighted during the launch is its nationwide celebration for newborns on New Year’s Day. This heartwarming tradition involves presenting gifts and cash prizes to babies born at midnight or shortly after, fostering a spirit of joy and celebration across various health facilities nationwide.

Jawara lauded FaBB for its embodiment of unity and unwavering commitment to transforming lives through targeted programmes and strategic partnerships.

First Lady Fatoumata Bah-Barrow expressed profound gratitude and joy, emphasising the pivotal role of FaBB in fostering positive change and addressing critical needs such as medical assistance, water provision, food aid, and more. She commended all those who have contributed to the foundation’s programmes over the past years and assured them of her unwavering commitment.